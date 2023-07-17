Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 80 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

