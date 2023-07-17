Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 97,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

