JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2,964.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

