Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KELTF. Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KELTF opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.