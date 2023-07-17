Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.84). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

About Kintara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.