Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KTRA stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.84). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics
About Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.
