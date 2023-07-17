Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes $202,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

