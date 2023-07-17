Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $58.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.