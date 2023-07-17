Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

VTIP opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

