Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 2,336 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

