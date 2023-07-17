Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $56.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

