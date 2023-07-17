Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after buying an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

