Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $13.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,747,000.

HDV opened at $100.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

