Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $266.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

