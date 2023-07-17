Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $221,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Marriott International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $189.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $193.30.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

