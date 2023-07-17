Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $76.67 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

