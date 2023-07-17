Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $306.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.05 and its 200 day moving average is $213.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

