Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,716,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,087,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,533,000 after acquiring an additional 728,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,899,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $35.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

