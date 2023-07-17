Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,797,900 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 1,193,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,996.5 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.4 %

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$33.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.21. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of C$24.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

