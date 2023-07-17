LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Raised to $140.00 at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.57.

NYSE:LCII opened at $130.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.49.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $54,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 61.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

