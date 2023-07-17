Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

Leslie’s Stock Down 29.6 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

