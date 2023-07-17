Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.63.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

LSI stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 83.53%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.