Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Lilium Stock Down 22.4 %

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Lilium in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

