Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.20.
Lilium Stock Down 22.4 %
Shares of Lilium stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
