Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.58.

Shares of LOW opened at $228.74 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $235.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

