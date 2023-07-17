Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

