M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in M.D.C. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.