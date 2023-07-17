MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $280.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

