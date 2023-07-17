MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

ITW opened at $249.57 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.07 and a 52 week high of $254.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

