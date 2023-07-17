MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 41,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $1,317,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

