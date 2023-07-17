MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $60.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.