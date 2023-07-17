MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $60.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

