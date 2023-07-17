MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after buying an additional 1,630,449 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

