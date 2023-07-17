MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $504,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,772,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SHW opened at $267.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $267.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.