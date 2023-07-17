MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $549,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.17.

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

HSY stock opened at $238.87 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average is $247.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,585 shares of company stock valued at $73,603,347 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

