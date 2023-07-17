MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 324.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 17,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $302.43 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

