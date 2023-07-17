MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,165 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

