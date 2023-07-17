MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $441.91 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.56 and a 12 month high of $456.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

