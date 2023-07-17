MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $557,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

COP stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

