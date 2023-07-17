Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Mandalay Resources Trading Down 5.5 %
OTCMKTS:MNDJF opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. Mandalay Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.56.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.