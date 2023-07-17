Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

OTCMKTS:MNDJF opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. Mandalay Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.56.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

