Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $243.16 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $244.74. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

