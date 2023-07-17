MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Down 1.5 %
MediciNova stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
