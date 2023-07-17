MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 1.5 %

MediciNova stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MediciNova by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.