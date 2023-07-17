Medivir AB (publ) (MVRBF) & Its Peers Financial Review

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Free Report) is one of 370 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Medivir AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Medivir AB (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors 270 1251 3438 24 2.65

Medivir AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,997.56%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 94.75%. Given Medivir AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medivir AB (publ) is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Medivir AB (publ) Competitors -9,979.84% -221.84% -19.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medivir AB (publ) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.03 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors $115.81 million -$3.31 million 30.63

Medivir AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Medivir AB (publ). Medivir AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medivir AB (publ) beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.