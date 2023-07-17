Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.84.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.