Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

