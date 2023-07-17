MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $48.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.23.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $48.26 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 31.6% in the second quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,041,000 after purchasing an additional 278,825 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,353,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

