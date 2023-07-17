Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $345.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.40.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.42. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

