Mizuho Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

