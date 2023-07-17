Mizuho Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $440.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

COO opened at $397.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $397.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.35.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

