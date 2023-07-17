Moatable (NYSE:RENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Moatable Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RENN stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Moatable has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $33.91.

Get Moatable alerts:

Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Moatable

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of Moatable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $4,586,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moatable by 1,034.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in Moatable by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Moatable by 37,033.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Moatable during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Moatable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Moatable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moatable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moatable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.