Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Mogo Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.65.
Institutional Trading of Mogo
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mogo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 793,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mogo by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.
