Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

