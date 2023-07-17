Morgan Stanley Cuts British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target to GBX 3,300

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,500 ($45.03) to GBX 3,300 ($42.45) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

BTI stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

