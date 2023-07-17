Morgan Stanley Cuts British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target to GBX 3,300

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,500 ($45.03) to GBX 3,300 ($42.45) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
BTI stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $42.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.